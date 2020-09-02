Sections
Home / Dehradun / CBI books 6, including 4 cops, for framing Uttarakhand dhaba owner in drug trafficking case

CBI books 6, including 4 cops, for framing Uttarakhand dhaba owner in drug trafficking case

The case was registered against the six police personnel on August 28 after the Uttarakhand high court (HC) gave its order on August 19

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 08:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun/Rudrapur

The dhaba owner Anil Sharma had filed a criminal writ petition in the HC requesting the quashing of the case against him and taking action against the erring police personnel (Representational Image)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s Uttarakhand unit has booked six people, including four police personnel, from the Udham Singh Nagar district police department and two special police officers (SPOs) for allegedly framing a dhaba owner and his employees in a drug trafficking case and criminal conspiracy, officials said.

The case was registered against the six police personnel on August 28 after the Uttarakhand high court (HC) gave its order on August 19.

The dhaba owner, Anil Sharma, had filed a criminal writ petition in the HC requesting the quashing of the case against him and taking action against the erring police personnel, said officials.

PK Panigrahi, superintendent of police (SP), CBI, Uttarakhand, said, “We have booked six people in the case, including two SPOs, on August 28 on the directions of the HC.”



The accused have been identified as sub-inspector (S-I) Prakash Tamta and constables Tribhuvan Singh, Chandan Singh and Harish Giri. SPOs Parvez Ahmad and Rajwant Singh have also been booked.

“The accused have been booked for criminal conspiracy, disobedience of law by public servant, framing incorrect documents, fabrication of evidence, removing evidence and making false charges of offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A probe is in progress. However, the accused are yet to be arrested,” said Panigrahi.

The case was registered after a preliminary probe found that the six police personnel was involved in an incident on July 28. They had visited the dhaba of petitioner Sharma and thrashed one of his employees for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

However, the police personnel failed to find any contraband in the dhaba to support their accusation.

Sharma was booked for drug trafficking under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, when he had tried to protest against the police high-handedness.

Though 100 grams of cannabis was claimed to be found on Sharma, the charge proved to be false during the probe.

