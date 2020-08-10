Covid-19 cases rise in Uttarakhand, recovery rate plunges by 17 per cent

With a continuous rise in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in Uttarakhand, the recovery rate in the state plunged by 17 per cent in the past one month, data released by government showed.

In one month from July to August (till August 7), the state has witnessed a 17 per cent drop in recovery rate. On July 7, the recovery rate in the state was 81 per cent while it has come down to 63.42 per cent now. The recovery rate in the state is 4 per cent lesser than the national average.

The three hilly districts of Rudraprayag, Almora and Tehri have recorded highest recovery rates in the state, while Udham Singh Nagar and Pithoragarh have recorded the lowest recovery rate.

Anoop Nautiyal, from NGO Social Development for Communities Foundation, who has been analysing the Covid-19 data in the state said that hills are performing better in terms of recovery in the state, as opposed to the plains.

“Recovery rates have dropped by 17 per cent during the last one month. On July 7 the recovery rate in the state was 81 per cent compared to 64 per cent on August 7. In general, hill districts have much higher recovery rates than plain districts in the state. However, the recovery rates in Haridwar have improved to 59 per cent from the lows of 33 per cent around two weeks ago on July 23,” said Nautiyal.

Meanwhile, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday during a review meeting on Covid-19 epidemic situation in the state with district magistrates and health department, released guidelines for home isolation of Covid-19 patients in Uttarakhand.

“Home-isolation should be arranged as per the advice of doctors, following all the norms, however, priority should be given to treatment in hospitals and Covid-19 care centres instead of home-isolation,” said the chief minister.

He added that testing of samples should be increased even more. The state has so far tested over 2.05 lakh samples while 9,200 results are awaited.

“The surveillance system needs to be strengthened further in the state. Elderly, children and people with co-morbidities should leave their houses only when it is very necessary. Every effort should be made to improve the Covid-19 recovery rate and reduce the death rate in the state,” said Rawat.