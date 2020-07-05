Sections
Covid-19: Himalayan state Uttarakhand banks on 5-point strategy to fight virus

While the recovery rate in Uttarakhand stands at 80.79 per cent, doubling of cases in the state based on the last seven days stands at 50.28 days.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 23:47 IST

By Suparna Roy | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Uttarakhand on Sunday reported 31 fresh Covid-19 cases from districts. Image used for representation purpose only. (AP)

Uttarakhand government is adopting a five-point strategy to check Covid-19 epidemic in the state, where positive cases of coronavirus disease crossed 3,000 mark on Friday, even as the recoveries increased, marking a positive trend.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday said the state is focussing on five points — surveillance, contact tracing, sample testing, clinical management and public awareness — to keep the virus outbreak from spreading further.

“Every type of preparation has been done in state’s fight against Covid-19. We are fully alert even though the situation is under control to some extent. The health infrastructure has been strengthened in view of Covid-19 with adequate system of testing labs, ICU, ventilator, PPE kit, N95 mask, oxygen support in place,” said chief minister Rawat.

Uttarakhand on Sunday reported 31 fresh Covid-19 cases from districts like Almora (1), Bageshwar (1), Dehradun (12), Haridwar (1), Nainital (7), Pauri Garhwal (1), Udham Singh Nagar (4) and Uttarkashi (4).



Of the 31 patients, 11 cases were of people who were found to be as contacts of earlier detected Covid-19 positive patients. Travel history of three patients was not available.

The others had returned to the state from places like Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 22 patients were discharged from hospitals in the state on Sunday. The patients recovered from districts like Almora (1), Chamoli (1), Dehradun (9), Haridwar (5), Pauri Garhwal (4), Udham Singh Nagar (1) and Uttarkashi (1).

While the recovery rate in Uttarakhand stands at 80.79 per cent, doubling of cases in the state based on the last seven days stands at 50.28 days.

Districts like Dehradun with 754 cases, Nainital with 537 cases, Tehri Garhwal with 421 cases and Haridwar 319 cases remain the most-affected in the state. Champawat district with 59 cases has the lowest number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

Uttarakhand has so far tested over 78,000 samples, of which results of over 6,100 are awaited.

