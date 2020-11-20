Covid-19: IMA to allow each cadet only two guests during passing out parade

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun will allow only two guests of each gentleman cadet (GC) to attend the upcoming passing out parade on December 12, said an IMA official on Friday.

The academy will also strictly adhere to the Covid-19 protocols to ensure the health and safety of the GCs and officers during the event.

Lt Col Himani Pant, public relations officer, IMA, said, “In the upcoming passing out parade for the autumn term, only two guests of each GC would be allowed to attend. It is to ensure the health and safety of everyone during the event.”

She said that the academy will “urge the media to offer extensive coverage of the passing out parade so that the family members of the GCs who would not be able to attend the event could see their wards graduate with flying colours”.

Lt Col Pant also said that 392 GCs, including 322 Indian and 70 from friendly foreign countries, will graduate from the academy on December 12.

She said the name of the reviewing officer for the event is yet to be confirmed. “There are certain Covid-19-related precautions on which a final decision has to be taken as well. We will inform the media by next week.”

During the previous passing out parade in June, the GCs had sported face masks and maintained extra distance during the parade as per Covid-19 protocol. No guests of the GCs were allowed to attend the event to avoid crowding and ensure health and safety of the GCs and IMA officials.

A few days ago, the pipping ceremony of three Vietnamese GCs was held at the academy before the passing out parade of the present term on the request of the Vietnamese embassy. The embassy wanted all the Vietnamese trainees undergoing training at various army training establishments in the country to return together under the Vande Bharat Mission.