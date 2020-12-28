Covid-19 positive Uttarakhand CM develops lung infection, flown to AIIMS Delhi

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who tested positive for Covid-19 on December 18, was flown to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on Monday following a mild infection in his lungs.

Rawat was admitted to the Doon hospital on Sunday evening after he developed a mild fever.

“Accompanied by his physician, the chief minister was flown to Delhi in a chopper at 10:45 am today,” said CM’s media coordinator Darshan Singh Rawat.

“After the mild infection was detected in Rawat’s lungs, we spoke to doctors at AIIMS Delhi and it was decided that he should be brought in for check-up and treatment. His condition is stable.”

According to Rawat’s physician, Dr NS Bisht, the chief minister’s health is fine and his fever has also come down to some extent. “The CM has got a mild infection in his lungs. After consulting with AIIMS doctors, they advised he be brought to Delhi for tests,” he said.

Dr Anurag Agarwal, nodal officer for Covid-19 at Doon hospital, said, “His health condition is fine but as a precaution, we had advised him to get admitted.” Earlier, the CM was in home isolation.

In September, Rawat had isolated himself after his officer on special duty (OSD) had tested positive for Covid-19. That time the CM himself had tested negative but as a precaution decided to isolate himself. Earlier on August 26, the chief minister had gone into self-isolation after three of his staffers tested positive for the virus.

On June 1, Rawat and two of his ministerial colleagues had decided to quarantine themselves after cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj tested positive for the disease. Rawat had attended a cabinet meeting with Maharaj. Later on June 6, Rawat had tested negative for Covid-19.

Uttarakhand has so far reported over 89,000 Covid-19 cases and 1,483 related fatalities.

The positivity rate in the state stands at 5.20 per cent while the case fatality rate is at 1.65 per cent. Dehradun district has so far reported 26,806 Covid-19 cases, the maximum in the state.