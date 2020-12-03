Sections
Covid negative test reports must for those attending IMA passing out parade in Dehradun

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 17:27 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Gentleman Cadets at an earlier passing out parade in IMA, Dehradun. (HT file)

The Indian Military Academy (IMA) has made the Covid-19 negative test reports mandatory for visitors and journalists for attending the passing out parade on December 12 in Dehradun.

As many as 392 cadets will graduate on December 12. They include 322 Indians and 70 from friendly foreign countries.

IMA’s public relations officer, Lt Col Himani Pant, cited the safety of cadets and staffers and added all the visitors are required to carry their negative real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction test reports with a validity of 72 hours. “Without them, the entry will not be permitted.”

Pant said IMA will make arrangements for the tests for those unable to bring their reports. “We will have Covid testing on December 11, where our health officials will conduct both RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests for those not having their reports. The reports of these tests will be valid for the main event on December 12.”

Pani said the cadets will adhere to Covid-19 related precautions during the parade and wear face masks and maintain distance.

