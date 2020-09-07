Dehradun doctor who went on the run 26 years ago nabbed in Haryana

A 59-year-old doctor from Dehradun has been arrested from Haryana’s Palwal 26 years after he absconded when a case of fraud was registered against him in 1994 for forging a recommendation letter for gun license, the state police said on Monday. A local court had declared Sudhir Tiwari a fugitive in 1997.

Sub-inspector Deepak Dhariwal, who led a four-member team that arrested Tiwari on Saturday, said the accused had attached a recommendation letter with fake signatures of then chief minister ND Tiwari’s personal assistant while applying for the license.

“The letter later turned out to be fake and a case was then registered in Cantonment police station [Dehradun] and the probe was given to CBCID Lucknow branch [when Uttarakhand was part of Uttar Pradesh]. ... [a] charge sheet was filed in the case but Tiwari fled after knowing that a case has been registered against him,” said Dhariwal.

A reward was also announced in 2006 for his arrest.

Dhariwal said Tiwari was working as a public relation officer at a private hospital in Palwal. He added Tiwari first fled to Meerut, where he stayed or four years before moving to Haryana. “He was presented before a local court in Dehradun which then sent him to jail,” said Dhariwal.