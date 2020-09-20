DNA test helps solve Uttarakhand rape and murder case, youth arrested

DNA testing helped the police nail one of the four suspects in the case. (AFP Photo)

Uttarakhand police have arrested an 18-year-old youth for allegedly raping and impregnating a 17-year-old girl on Saturday in Bageshwar district. The accused was arrested following a DNA test result confirming his involvement in the crime, said police.

The arrest was made more than two months after the girl was murdered on July 8 by her father fearing social stigma. The case came to light a day later on July 9, when the girl’s mother-- who lives separately from the victim’s father-- filed a complaint alleging foul play in her daughter’s sudden death.

During the probe, police had exhumed the girl’s body and sent it for post-mortem examination which confirmed her pregnancy and murder. Later, her father was arrested for murdering her on July 25 but the police was yet to arrest the rape accused. It had collected DNA samples of four suspects for testing and the results were received on Friday.

Prahlad Kumar, police inspector investigating the case said, “The accused was the one, whose samples matched. He was then arrested on Saturday under IPC and Juvenile Justice Act for rape, as at the time of the crime, he was a minor.”

Kumar said the accused was later presented before the local court on Saturday evening which then sent him to a juvenile correctional facility in Haridwar.

“During questioning, he told police that the girl was known to her and often used to visit his house for studies during which he raped her and got her pregnant,” said Kumar.

The minor girl lived with her grandparents in the village as both her parents used to live separately in two different nearby villages.

Also Read: Uttarakhand reports biggest single-day spike with 2,078 new Covid-19 cases, 14 people die

On July 7, she had complained of uneasiness after which her grandmother took her to a nearby hospital, where she was found to be pregnant.

Her father, when informed about the development, came home and scolded the victim before strangling her to death in the absence of both her grandparents.

Next day on July 8, he then hurriedly buried her and told the villagers that she had died by suicide. On July 9, her mother came to know about the victim’s death and lodged a complaint with the police.

On July 25, the victim’s 67-year-old grandfather took his own life fearing arrest by the police in the case. On the same day, the girl’s father was arrested for killing her.