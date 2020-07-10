Eight-month-old tests positive for Covid-19 in Uttarakhand, state tally rises to 3,373

Hindu devotees attend evening prayers at Har Ki Pauri ghat on the banks of the river Ganges, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus at Haridwar in Uttarakhand state. (AFP)

Uttarakhand on Friday reported 68 fresh Covid-19 positive cases including that of an eight-month-old baby, taking the state tally to 3373.

Out of 3373, a total of 2706 people have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 80.23 %.

Dr HS Hyanki, chief medical superintendent at government hospital in Champawat’s, Tanakpur said the 8-month-old baby tested Covid-19 positive on Friday.

“The baby’s parents had come from Sonipat area of Haryana recently. His father had tested positive for Covid-19 following which samples of other family members were sent for testing. The baby tested positive following which we have isolated the child in trauma centre here”, he said.

68 new cases were reported on Friday, including maximum 41 from US Nagar district, followed by 11 from Dehradun, seven from Haridwar, four from Nainital, two from Champawat and one each from Tehri, Pauri and Uttarkashi districts.

Most of the fresh cases have a travel history to Delhi, Saudi Arab, Hyderabad, Uttar Pradesh, Kuwait, Bihar and Ghaziabad. Travel history was not available in case of 38 people who tested positive on Friday.

Nineteen of the fresh cases included contacts of earlier positive cases. One healthcare worker from Nainital district has also tested positive.

Thirty-four Covid-19 patients were also discharged from different hospitals in the state on Friday with a maximum of 21 from Dehradun district.

According to the state records, 46 people have succumbed to the virus in Uttarakhand so far, of which 42 died due to comorbidities and other causes.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days now stands at 53.34 days, while the infection rate is 4.18 per cent. The state has so far tested over 77,000 samples of which results of over 5,600 are awaited.

Uttarakhand currently has 83 containment zones in six districts including maximum 59 such in Haridwar, followed by 13 in US Nagar, 4 each in Uttarkashi and Dehradun, two in Nainital and one in Tehri.

The state had reported its first positive Covid-19 case on March 15. The cases started increasing after May 23, when people started to return to the state in huge numbers.