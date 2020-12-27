Sections
Encounter between Uttarakhand STF and wanted criminal in UP’s Bijnore, one arrested

The accused is charged with three murders and extortion in US Nagar district.

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 23:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Image for representation.

An encounter broke out between Uttarakhand police’s special task force (STF) and a wanted criminal in Chandpur Bijnore area of Uttar Pradesh on late Saturday evening. The STF team had gone there to conduct a raid to nab Kuldeep alias KD on whom Uttarakhand police had announced a reward of Rs 20,000.

Ajay Singh, senior superintendent of police, STF, said Kuldeep received a bullet injury on his leg but succeeded in escaping while his accomplice Paramjeet was arrested during the combing operation. “We are questioning him about KD and other accomplices. We recovered a country-made pistol from him and some ammunition,” he said.

Singh said the STF, team along with US Nagar police, had gone there based on a tipoff to nab Kuldeep. The accused is charged with three murders and extortion in US Nagar district.

“Kuldeep has been absconding after jumping the parole. We had received a tipoff that Kuldeep and his gang members were travelling towards US Nagar in a white car. When the STF team chased the car, there was firing from the gang members from the car. The STF team responded with many rounds of firing,” he said.

Singh said following the encounter, Kuldeep and his gang members escaped into the nearby sugarcane fields. “Kuldeep was hit by a bullet, we could ascertain that by stains of blood on the seats of the car that he left behind,” he said.

He further added that the STF team has informed the local police in Bijnore and a search has started to catch hold of Kuldeep and his other accomplices.

