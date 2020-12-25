Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Dehradun / FIR against IIT Roorkee director, 4 others for ‘financial fraud’ worth crores

FIR against IIT Roorkee director, 4 others for ‘financial fraud’ worth crores

The institute had already lodged a complaint against one of the accused in June this year for siphoning off Rs 1.05 crore to his bank account.

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 23:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Image for representation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court of Roorkee in Haridwar district has ordered the police to file a case against the director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee and four other staffers for alleged “financial fraud” in scholarships, central grants and construction money.

The order was passed by the court on Wednesday while hearing a petition filed by a former IIT staffer Manipal Sharma who alleged that IIT director Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Manish Shrikhande, dean of IIT’s Sponsored Research & Industrial Consultancy (SRIC), Jitendra Dimri, assistant registrar (SRIC), Dhiraj Upadhyay, junior assistant (SRIC) and Rajesh Kumar clerk (SRIC), committed financial fraud worth crores for over more than a decade by siphoning off the money of grants and other aids to their bank accounts.

Sonika Srivastava, in-charge media cell, IIT Roorkee, in a media statement on behalf of the institute said, “The matter is already being investigated by the police and the institute had already lodged a complaint against one of the accused Upadhyay in June this year for siphoning off Rs 1.05 crore to his bank account.”

Also read: ‘FASTag fee collection reaches Rs 80 crore per day’ - NHAI



“The police have also questioned the accused assistant registrar in its probe. The institute would continue to extend its full support to the police in the investigation,” she said.



Manipal Sharma alleged that, before getting retired on July 31 this year after 37 years of service at the IIT, he raised the issue before the administrators for taking action on it but they didn’t pay any heed to it, instead behaved improperly against him. It was then he filed the petition before the court to seek action. HT has a copy of the three-page order.

The Roorkee Kotwali police station, which has been directed by the court to register a case, is, however, yet to register a case.

Rajesh Shah, station house officer, Roorkee Kotwali said, “The order was received from the court on Thursday. However, we are yet to register a case as we are examining the order. The directions would be followed soon.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP will ‘show stellar performance in TN,’ says Javadekar; evades questions on AIADMK alliance
by Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Theft case filed after 100 kg gold kept under CBI’s lock and key goes missing
by Divya Chandrababu
Defying police deployment, Uttarakhand farmers march towards Delhi
by HT Correspondent
MNS workers vandalise Amazon godowns in Pune, Mumbai
by Naresh Kamath

latest news

Shamsur Rahman Faruqi (1935-2020)‘Link uniting old, new cultures’: Tributes pour in for literary icon
by Mayank Austen Soofi
Key SC judgments that marked 2020
by Utkarsh Anand
RSS chief to release book on Mahatma on Jan 1
by Sunetra Choudhury
Farmers backing laws also see need for price assurance
by Zia Haq
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.