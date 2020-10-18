Former Uttarakhand CM, 250 Congress workers booked for violating Covid-19 norms

Congress national general secretary and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat, along with two Congress MLAs, were booked by the state police on Sunday for allegedly violating Covid-19 norms in Haridwar. About 250 other party members were also booked by the police for violation of norms.

This came after they held a protest at the State Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (SIDCUL) unit in Haridwar on Saturday on the issue of unemployment. The protest was led by Harish Rawat and party MLAs from Haridwar district Furqan Ahmad and Mamta Rakesh, along with other leaders.

Lakhpat Butola, station house officer (SHO), SIDCUL police station said, “At least six identified Congress leaders, including the aforementioned, and 250 other unidentified people were booked on Sunday for holding a protest rally on Saturday near the SIDCUL unit.”

“They have been booked under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 51(b) of the Disaster Management Act. A probe is on in the matter,” said Butola.

This is not the first time that Congress leaders have been booked for the violation Covid-19 norms. They have been booked earlier during the lockdown when they had organised several protests in the state.