Sections
E-Paper
Home / Dehradun / Former Uttarakhand CM, 250 Congress workers booked for violating Covid-19 norms

Former Uttarakhand CM, 250 Congress workers booked for violating Covid-19 norms

This came after they held a protest at the State Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (SIDCUL) unit in Haridwar on Saturday on the issue of unemployment.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 21:18 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Dehradun

File photo: Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat. (HT Photo)

Congress national general secretary and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat, along with two Congress MLAs, were booked by the state police on Sunday for allegedly violating Covid-19 norms in Haridwar. About 250 other party members were also booked by the police for violation of norms.

This came after they held a protest at the State Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (SIDCUL) unit in Haridwar on Saturday on the issue of unemployment. The protest was led by Harish Rawat and party MLAs from Haridwar district Furqan Ahmad and Mamta Rakesh, along with other leaders.

Also read: ‘B-team of BJP, vote splitters’ - Tejashwi’s veiled attack on LJP

Lakhpat Butola, station house officer (SHO), SIDCUL police station said, “At least six identified Congress leaders, including the aforementioned, and 250 other unidentified people were booked on Sunday for holding a protest rally on Saturday near the SIDCUL unit.”

“They have been booked under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 51(b) of the Disaster Management Act. A probe is on in the matter,” said Butola.

This is not the first time that Congress leaders have been booked for the violation Covid-19 norms. They have been booked earlier during the lockdown when they had organised several protests in the state.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Democracy passing through most difficult time’: Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre
Oct 18, 2020 20:25 IST
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
Oct 18, 2020 20:33 IST
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Oct 18, 2020 20:02 IST
Delhi’s water supply to be affected for next 4-5 days due to maintenance work
Oct 18, 2020 21:16 IST

latest news

IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs
Oct 18, 2020 22:24 IST
Hathras: Anti-Romeo squads to be a part of “Mission Shakti” campaign
Oct 18, 2020 22:25 IST
Akhilesh Yadav starts strategising for 2022 state elections
Oct 18, 2020 22:22 IST
Economy, pandemic overshadow climate for young US voters
Oct 18, 2020 22:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.