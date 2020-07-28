Sections
Four Covid-19 positive patients die in Uttarakhand, 259 fresh cases take tally to 6,587

Four Covid-19 positive patients die in Uttarakhand, 259 fresh cases take tally to 6,587

According to the health bulletin released by the state health department on Tuesday evening, 259 fresh cases included maximum 108 from US Nagar district.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 21:28 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times Dehradun/Haldwani

The state also reported deaths of four Covid-19 positive patient (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Uttarakhand on Tuesday reported 259 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, taking the state tally to 6,587.

According to the health bulletin released by the state health department on Tuesday evening, 259 fresh cases included maximum 108 from US Nagar district. The other districts reported, Almora (10), Bageshwar (1), Chamoli (2), Champawat (5), Dehradun (33), Haridwar (42), Nainital (45) and Tehri (13).

The state also reported deaths of four Covid-19 positive patients. An 80-year-old male Covid-19 patient from Hardiwar district died at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh on Monday due to refractory septic shock, Covid-19 pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

Three other deaths were reported from Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital in Haldwani. A 57-year-old male patient died due to severe acute respiratory I illness, respiratory distress, bilateral pneumonitis, severe metabolic acidosis, dyselectrolytemia, hyperkalemia, and hyperglycemia.



A 50-year-old male patient from US Nagar district died due to bilateral pneumonitis, ARDS, Type 2 respiratory failure. Another 50-year-old male died due to asthma, type 2 diabetes mellitus, systemic hypertention, shock, hypoglycemia, type 1 respiratory failure, bilateral pneumonitis and anoxic encephalopathy

A total of 70 Covid-19 positive patients have died in Uttarakhand till now with 11 patients dying due to coronavirus, according to the health officials. The rest of the positive patients died due to co-morbidities and other causes, added health officials.

Of the 224 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 96 cases were contacts of earlier detected positive patients, two were army personnel with travel history from Agra, seven were healthcare workers from US Nagar district and 22 cases were detected at flu clinics.

A total of 45 Covid-19 patients were also discharged from different hospitals in the state on Tuesday with a maximum 41 from Dehradun district.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days now stands at 24.25 days, while the infection rate is 4.67%. The state has so far tested over 1.50 lakh samples of which results of over 5700 are awaited.

Taking cognizance of the deaths of eight patients at Sushila Tiwari Hospital, Nainital district magistrate has directed the chief medical officer to review the death audit of these patients and submit a report within seven days.

Meanwhile, 52-year-old person quarantine at an institutional facility in Ramnagar, Nainital district died on Tuesday. The deceased’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Officials said that the deceased worked at a government hospital in Ramnagar where he came in contact with a Covid-19 positive patient on July 23, after which he was quarantined. The deceased was an epileptic patient who had been taking medicines, but was found unconscious in his room on Tuesday morning.

