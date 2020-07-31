Sections
Four Covid-19 positive patients die in Uttarakhand, state tally of rises to 7,183

According to the health bulletin released by the state health department on Friday evening, 118 fresh cases included maximum 55 from Dehradun district, followed by Nainital (34), Haridwar (6), Tehri (5), US Nagar (5), Almora (3), Rudraprayag (3) Champawat (1) and one each from Bageshwar, Chamoli and Uttarkashi.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 22:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

A total of 80 Covid-19 positive patients have died in Uttarakhand till now, with 12 patients dying due to coronavirus, according to the health officials. (HT Photo)

Uttarakhand on Friday reported 118 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, taking the state tally to 7,183. Out of 7,183, a total of 4,168 people have recovered successfully, bringing the recovery rate in the state to 58.03 %.

The state also reported death of four Covid-19 positive patients. According to health bulletin released by the state health department, a 55-year-old man who died in AIIMS Rishikesh on July 28 due to cardiac arrest, tested positive for Covid-19. A 75-year-old woman who died at AIIMS Rishikesh on July 29 due to ‘cardiac arrest, respiratory failure’, also tested positive for Covid-19.

Another 24-year-old positive woman died in AIIMS Rishikesh on July 30 due to ‘Refractory Septic Shock, ARDS, Covid-19 Pneumonia, Renal Disease’. A 60-year-old man, who was Covid-19 positive, died at Government Hospital Haldwani on Friday due to ‘Bilateral Pneumonitis, Severe Acute Respiratory Distress, Type 1 Respiratory Failure’.



A total of 80 Covid-19 positive patients have died in Uttarakhand till now, with 12 patients dying due to coronavirus, according to the health officials. The rest of the positive patients died due to comorbidities and other causes, added health officials.

Many of 118 fresh cases were reported in case of people who had travel history from Delhi, Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir. But in large number of cases (82 cases), travel history was not available. The fresh cases included 38 contacts of earlier positive cases.

Also, 172 Covid-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state on Friday with a maximum of 95 from Dehradun district.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days now stands at 24.97 days, while the infection rate is 4.57 %. The state has so far tested over 1.68 lakh samples of which results of over 8,000 are awaited.

Uttarakhand currently has 328 containment zones in five districts including maximum 299 in Haridwar, followed by 13 in Dehradun, 11 in US Nagar, 4 in Uttarkashi district and one in Champawat.

