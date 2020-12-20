‘Government of zero work’: Manish Sisodia slams Uttarakhand CM

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia accused both Opposition Congress and ruling BJP of looting Uttarakhand during their respective governments in 20 years of the formation of the state.

Sisodia attacked both the parties while interacting with media persons during his first visit to Dehradun on Saturday evening. He had reached the state capital on Saturday morning from Haridwar where he had arrived on Friday. During his one-day visit to the capital, he held several events including a townhall session and an interactive session with about 250 principals of different schools across the country.

“The condition in which the state is today is because both the Congress and the BJP did nothing for it while in power except for looting it for the last 20 years. They did nothing for the people of Uttarakhand but took turns to dupe them,” said Sisodia.

He said, “But now this won’t happen again as the AAP is receiving full support and love from the people of Uttarakhand who want change. We are sure of winning the 2022 elections and work for the development of the state.”

Also read: ‘Covid-19 is ‘out of control’ in UK, says British health secretary Hancock

During his media interaction, he attacked the BJP-led government and said, “This government is not of zero tolerance but zero work.”

With zero tolerance, his reference was towards CM Trivendra Singh Rawat’s claim of zero-tolerance towards corruption.

Training his guns at Rawat, Sisodia also challenged him for an open debate. “I challenge him for an open debate where he should name five development works which he undertook in his tenure since 2017. I bet he will fail as he has done nothing,” said Sisodia.

Earlier during the day, after arriving in Dehradun, he paid tributes to the statehood activists at Shaheed Sthal at the premises of district court.

The BJP and the Congress, however, refuted his allegations and refused to accept it as a challenge.

“AAP leaders are day-dreaming by claiming to win the elections. It’s never going to happen as people of Uttarakhand will never forget what their government in Delhi did with them during the lockdown,” said Manveer Singh Chauhan, BJP state media in-charge.

“Kejriwal government had left our people at the border by giving false assurances that Uttarakhand buses are waiting to take them home. This is how they treated our people in Delhi and now coming here they are posing themselves as the messiah,” said Chauhan.

Meanwhile, the Congress termed it as an “opportunistic” party.

“Since 2017 elections, we while being in opposition, have been raising our voice for the people of the state against the government by hitting the streets. This AAP was nowhere to be seen and now when only about more than a year is left for the polls, it has come here thinking people will support them. People of Uttarakhand are not fools, they know who is doing what,” said Garima Dasauni, Congress state spokesperson.