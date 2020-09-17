Haridwar: Pilgrims throng Har-Ki-Pauri on Pitra Amavasya

Pilgrims in large numbers at Har-Ki-Pauri to perform Shraadh related rituals on Thursday in Haridwar. (HT photo/Rameshwar Gaur )

A large number of pilgrims gathered in Haridwar’s Har-Ki-Pauri area to take a holy dip in the Ganga on the occasion of Pitra Amavasya for the first time since mid-March when the Covid-19 pandemic prompted social distancing norms across the country.

The district administration closed Narayani Shila--the revered shrine where Shraadh rituals are performed--as a precautionary measure in view of rising Covid-19 cases in the district.

District magistrate Jagdeesh Lal said that Narayani Shila was closed on Wednesday evening given the threat of Covid-19 as pilgrims in large numbers arrived from across the country to perform shraadh-related rituals.

“As shraadh rituals are held at Narayani Shila, the administration decided to close it to avoid a huge influx of people from other states. But Har-Ki-Pauri was opened for sacred Ganga dip for pilgrims though it was ensured that social distancing norms and entry-exit of pilgrims were properly managed,” said Lal.

Pradeep Jha, the president of Ganga Sabha that manages the Har-Ki-Pauri Ganga ghat, said since March 17 this was the first time that such a large number of pilgrims arrived there. “We thank the administration for listening to our suggestions with regard to lifting the prohibition on taking a dip at Har-Ki-Pauri Ganga ghat on Pitra Amavasya. We hope...more pilgrims and tourists come to Haridwar,” he said.

At Narayani Shila only morning and evening aarti was held by temple priests.

Chief priest of Narayani Shila, Pundit Manoj Kumar Shastri, said the temple committee was of the view that it should remain closed on Pitra Amavasya because of Covid-19.

Police personnel were deployed at Har-Ki-Pauri’s entry and exit points to ensure social distancing and prevent overcrowding.

“Today [Thursday] is the last day of Shraadh period of 16 days and it has brought us hope of normalcy soon returning here as well as elsewhere in the country. We are also hoping that soon Covid-19 vaccine comes up and Mahakumbh is held in a grand way,” said Sanskrit-Vedic scholar Tesu Raj.