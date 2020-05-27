Sections
In a first, IMA to hold passing out parade without family of officers

Lieutenant Colonel Amit Dagar, IMA’s spokesperson, said the decision was taken “to ensure the health safety of the GCs and the staff” of the academy, one of the premier training institutes of Indian Army officers.

Updated: May 27, 2020 10:55 IST

By Kalyan Das | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Dehradun

The number of those who will join the parade will be “completely ascertained in a few days along with the decision of whom to invite as the reviewing officer of POP.” (HT Archive)

The Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun will hold the passing out parade of its gentleman cadets for spring term without their family members due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Wednesday.

“The PoP for the spring term will be held on June 13. However, this time the family members and the dear ones of the passing out GCs would not be able to attend the event at the academy due to the pandemic. This would likely be for the first time in our academy’s tradition,” Lt Col Dagar said.

He said the institute will try that the event is covered as much as possible in real time.



“Because this time the family members would not be attending the event, we would put in maximum efforts to ensure that it is covered extensively in real-time through media so that they could witness their dear ones gloriously passing out as officers of Indian Army,” the spokesperson said.

The number of those who will join the parade will be “completely ascertained in a few days along with the decision of whom to invite as the reviewing officer of POP.”

Before this, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had conducted an e-passing out parade (e-PoP) for the first time in its history for 42 directly appointed gazetted officers, who joined the ceremony wearing masks and gloves, in April.

The newly-inducted officers were at the force’s academy at Kadarpur in Haryana’s Gurugram for the webinar passing out parade held amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

