In biggest single-day jump, Uttarakhand reports 102 Covid-19 positive cases

In biggest single-day jump, Uttarakhand reports 102 Covid-19 positive cases

In the last one week, the state has reported over 450 cases. The sudden spike in Covid-19 positive cases in Uttarakhand had started last Saturday (May 23), when the state reported 91 positive cases in a single day, which was the highest single-day jump till then.

Updated: May 29, 2020 17:28 IST

By Neeraj Santoshi, Hindustan Times Dehradun

From May 23 onwards, positive cases started soaring with people increasingly returning to the state under the evacuation process started by the state government. (ANI)

In a biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases in Uttarakhand till now, 102 cases were reported from the state on Friday, taking the tally of total cases to 602. All fresh cases of people who tested positive had returned to the state from Maharashtra, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, said health officials.

From May 23 onwards, positive cases started soaring with people increasingly returning to the state under the evacuation process started by the state government. On Thursday, with 31 Covid-19 positive cases, Uttarakhand had reached 500 mark.

According to the health bulletin released by the state health department on Friday afternoon, of the fresh 102 positive cases, the maximum cases have been reported from Dehradun district (55), followed by Almora (15), Bageshwar (8), Tehri (8), Haridwar (4), US Nagar (4), Nainital (3), Pauri (2), Rudraprayag (2) and Pithoragarh (1).



With these 102 fresh cases, Dehradun has now the maximum 147 Covid-19 positive cases, followed by 142 in Nainital, 70 in Tehri Garhwal, 61 in US Nagar, 47 in Haridwar, 39 in Almora, 25 in Pauri, 21 in Pithoragarh, 16 in Bageshwar, 11 in Chamoli, 10 in Uttar Kashi, 8 in Champawat and 5 in Rudraprayag. Apart from these, 12 have tested positive at the private lab.

The increasing number of cases has become a matter of concern for the health department in the state now. The doubling rate of positive cases has come down to 3.87 days, according to the state health officials.

Overall 89 people including ten on Friday have recovered in the state so far. The recovery rate in the state at present stands at 14. 78 %.

Given the sharp rise in cases, all chief medical officers in the state have been directed to

ensure the installation of adequate number of ICU beds, ventilators, procurement of medicines and oxygen supply to tackle any extreme possible situation.

Authorities in Uttarakhand are worried over spike in cases with the return of the migrants. According to government officials, over 2.57 lakh registrations for return to Uttarakhand had been made on the state website. Of these, the state government under its evacuation process has so far brought back over 1.73 lakh people through trains and buses.

