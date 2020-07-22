In biggest single-day spike, Uttarakhand reports 451 fresh Covid-19 cases, crosses 5,000 cases mark

Two Covid-19 positive patients also died in Uttarakhand on Wednesday due to Covid-19. (REUTERS)

In the biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases in Uttarakhand till now, 451 cases were reported from the state on Wednesday. With this, the state crossed the 5000 case mark taking the state tally of total cases to 5300 in the Himalayan state.

Two Covid-19 positive patients also died in Uttarakhand on Wednesday due to Covid-19.

The state health bulletin mentioned that a 47-year-old male Covid-19 patient died at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh on Tuesday. As per the death summary the deceased was suffering from Covid-19 pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), however the cause of death was described as “Ventricular fibrillation and respiratory failure.”

Another 46-year-old female patient died at Government Doon Medical College on Wednesday. The patient was shifted to the hospital from a private hospital in Dehradun on Monday as a case of decompensated chronic liver disease, sepsis and shock along with Covid-19 pneumonia. The cause of death for this patient was described as “b/1 Covid-19 pneumonitis, scrub typhus leading to cardio pulmonary arrest.”

With this, a total of 57 Covid-19 patients have died in the state of which eight patients have died due to coronavirus and other died due to co-morbidities and other ailments.

On Wednesday, with 204 cases Haridwar reported the maximum cases followed by 98 cases from US Nagar district. The other districts reported; Almora (4), Dehradun (43), Nainital (73), Pauri (4), Pithoragarh (5), Tehri (11) and Uttarkashi (9).

Of total cases reported on Wednesday 288 cases or 63% of the cases were found to be close contacts of earlier detected positive patients. A healthcare worker and revenue officer also tested positive from Almora district.

Five personnel from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) with travel history from Jammu & Kashmir tested positive in Pithoragarh district.

Fifty-two patients were also discharged from hospitals on Wednesday with maximum 22 patients from Dehradun.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days now stands at 18.53 days, while the infection rate is 4.51%. The state has so far tested 1.29 lakh samples of which results of over 9500 are awaited.

Meanwhile, two police stations in Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar district were sealed and declared the containment zone respectively after three police personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in these districts.

On Wednesday, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat ordered chief secretary, additional chief secretary, principal secretary, secretaries and additional secretaries; to compulsorily attend meetings called by cabinet ministers. If for some reason the officials cannot attend the meeting, then the personal secretary of the minister should be informed about it well in advance.