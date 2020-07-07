Sections
Watch: Indian Air Force lands IAF's Mi17 chopper, AN-32 aircraft near Indo-China border in Uttarakhand

The sorties were held on Monday evening amid tight security arrangements by Indian Army personnel near the airstrip which is used as the advance landing ground by IAF.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 16:51 IST

By Vipin Negi | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times Uttarkashi

According to the officials in the district, two IAF’s Mi17 helicopters were seen flying at the Advance Landing Ground in Chinyalisaur airstrip. (HT Photo)

Indian Air Force choppers were spotted flying at Chinyalisaur airstrip of Uttarkashi district near Sino-India border in a round of security inspection exercise a day after India and China showed first signs of de-escalation of tension by withdrawl of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The sorties were held on Monday evening amid tight security arrangements by Indian Army personnel near the airstrip which is used as the advance landing ground by IAF.

WATCH | IAF’s Mi17 chopper, AN-32 aircraft at Uttarakhand’s Chinyalisaur airstrip

 

According to the officials in the district, two IAF’s Mi17 helicopters were seen flying at the Advance Landing Ground in Chinyalisaur airstrip.



“The helicopters landed and took-off at least five times. They also flew near the border for inspecting security,” said an official of the district administration not wishing to be named.

Superintendent of police (SP) Uttarkashi Pankaj Bhatt confirmed the air force’s activity and said that two IAF choppers landed at the spot.

Earlier in June, AN-32 aircraft of the air force had also landed there as part of an exercise.

Security has been tightened near the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand by the armed forces after the clash in Galwan Valley. Border Roads Organisation has also sped up its various projects in the area.

On Tuesday, defence minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the progress of BRO projects near LAC and LOC in which he also sought the progress report of those in Uttarakhand.

