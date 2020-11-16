Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Dehradun / Kedarnath, Yamunotri temples close for winters amid heavy snowfall

Kedarnath, Yamunotri temples close for winters amid heavy snowfall

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath, and priests and officials of Devasthanam Board were present at Kedarnath as the temple gates closed at 8.30 am after an elaborate ceremony.

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 15:30 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Dehradun

The Badrinath temple is scheduled to be closed on November 19.  The Kedarnath Temple priest also performed a ‘Samadhi Puja’ of Lord Shiva.

The portals of Kedarnath and Yamunotri temples in the Garhwal Himalayas were closed for winters on Bhai Dooj on Monday amid heavy snowfall.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath, and priests and officials of Devasthanam Board were present at Kedarnath as the temple gates closed at 8.30 am after an elaborate ceremony.

The two chief ministers arrived at the shrine on Sunday to offer prayers and take a look at the reconstruction projects underway at Kedarpuri.

Later, the gates of Yamunotri were closed at 12.15 pm.



Three out of the famous four Himalayan temples of Uttarakhand, also called Chardham, are now closed for devotees as the Gangotri temple was closed on Sunday.

The Badrinath temple is scheduled to be closed on November 19.  The Kedarnath Temple priest also performed a ‘Samadhi Puja’ of Lord Shiva.

       After the ceremony, an idol of Lord Shiva left on board a flower bedecked palanquin, also called Utsav Doli, for the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath where he will be worshipped during the winter season.

Snowfall accompanied by a drizzle began in Kedarnath on Sunday night and continued till the morning. A total of 1,35,023 pilgrims visited Kedarnath, while 8,000 devotees turned up for darshan at Yamunotri during this season which had a delayed and restricted opening for due to the Covid-19 pandemic in July this year, Devasthanam Board official Harish Gaud said.

Goddess Yamuna’s Utsav Doli was taken after the closure of the Yamunotri Temple gates for Kharsali where she will be worshipped during winters.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Nov 16, 2020 14:46 IST
Govt sets Oct 2021 deadline for digital media to reduce foreign funding to 26%
Nov 16, 2020 15:05 IST
No lockdown in Delhi even as Covid-19 cases go up, says Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain
Nov 16, 2020 14:07 IST
India shaped debate on need for transparency in connectivity projects: Jaishankar
Nov 16, 2020 14:52 IST

latest news

Winter arrives with rain in Punjab, Haryana
Nov 16, 2020 15:49 IST
Colleges in Karnataka gear up to resume classes
Nov 16, 2020 15:47 IST
Twitter user mocks Tehseen’s Bigg Boss 13 stint, see his classy reply
Nov 16, 2020 15:46 IST
Free press ‘soul of democracy’, says Prakash Javadekar
Nov 16, 2020 15:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.