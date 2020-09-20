Sections
E-Paper
Home / Dehradun / Leopard kills 7-year-old girl in Uttarakhand’s Almora

Leopard kills 7-year-old girl in Uttarakhand’s Almora

Children, who were playing with her, raised an alarm and informed local villagers about the incident

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 13:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rudrapur

The leopard that has been on the prowl in the area for the past three months and has killed a few cattle and dogs. Photo for representation only. (Getty Images)

A girl (7) was mauled to death by a leopard when she was playing near her house in Uttarakhand’s Almora district, said forest officials.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening in a village that falls under the jurisdiction of Bhikiasain nagar panchayat.

Mohan Ram Arya, forest range officer, Bhikiasain, said, “The girl’s body has been recovered from a nearby bush of the village following a search operation. A cage is being installed to catch the leopard.”

Also Read: Maha forest department to tag leopards as part of four-year academic study



Divya, the daughter of Girish Bisht, was playing with other children under a mango tree near her house when the leopard appeared and attacked her. Her mother Kavita and her grandparents were away working on their farm.



The leopard dragged Divya to a nearby bush. Children, who were playing with her, raised an alarm and informed local villagers about the incident.

Soon, Kavita and other villagers rushed to the spot. Forest and revenue officials also reached the spot and started a search operation. Later, her body was recovered from a nearby bush, said Arya.

Divya was a Grade II student and her father works in a private firm in Delhi, he added.

Arya was informed by local villagers about a leopard that had been on the prowl in the area for the past three months and had killed a few cattle and dogs.

Bisht, a member of Bhikiasain nagar panchayat, demanded an immediate setting up of a cage to catch the leopard.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned after uproar over agriculture bills
Sep 20, 2020 13:37 IST
PLA war drill in South China Sea a distraction for Ladakh aggression or otherwise? | Analysis
Sep 20, 2020 11:53 IST
Will not sign on farmers’ death warrant: Cong on farm bills in Rajya Sabha
Sep 20, 2020 13:06 IST
‘Can govt assure no farmer will commit suicide after passage of farm bills?’: Sanjay Raut
Sep 20, 2020 13:01 IST

latest news

Rajya Sabha adjourned after chaos, oppostion members demand voting on farm bills
Sep 20, 2020 13:48 IST
‘I’m not perfect,’ says Djokovic after losing cool at Italian Open
Sep 20, 2020 13:47 IST
Leopard kills 7-year-old girl in Uttarakhand’s Almora
Sep 20, 2020 13:44 IST
Banksy’s Show Me the Monet to go on sale next month
Sep 20, 2020 13:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.