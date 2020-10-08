Sections
E-Paper
Home / Dehradun / Leopard kills 7-year-old in Uttarakhand, 4th child killed within a month

Leopard kills 7-year-old in Uttarakhand, 4th child killed within a month

Man-animal conflicts in Uttarakhand have been on the rise.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 12:55 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Pithoragarh

A cage has been placed to catch the leopard that attacked the child. (Getty Images)

A 7-year-old girl died in yet another leopard attack in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district late on Wednesday evening. This was the fourth case of a child getting killed by a leopard in the past one month in the state.

Divisional forest officer of Pithoragarh, Vinay Bhargav said the incident happened in Bhatti village in Berinag sub-division of the district.

“The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when the 7-year-old was attacked by a leopard outside her house. The animal took her to a nearby bush when villagers rushed to rescue her after listening to her cries. The leopard then left her body and fled from there,” said Bhargav.

According to the DFO, the forest department has installed a cage to catch the leopard and has alerted the villagers against letting their children come out of houses without being accompanied by elders.

Also Read: Uttarakhand govt to home deliver ‘Pahadi mutton’, ‘Himalayan fish’ to boost economy of hilly areas

In the last one month, four children have been killed in leopard attacks. On October 1, a 14-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack in Pauri Garhwal district, when he took his cattle for grazing in the forest area.

On September 24, an 11-year-old girl was killed in a leopard attack in Pithoragarh district when she was collecting fodder near her house. On September 19, a 7-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard when she was playing near her house in Almora district and on September 22, a 40-year-old man was also killed by a leopard in the Pithoragarh district.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule for foreign companies
Oct 08, 2020 13:08 IST
‘Freedom of speech is most abused’: SC while hearing case seeking action against TV channels for spreading fake news on Tablighi Jamaat congregation
Oct 08, 2020 13:08 IST
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
Oct 08, 2020 12:39 IST
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Oct 08, 2020 12:25 IST

latest news

Canada’s defence minister urges NATO to monitor China’s activities
Oct 08, 2020 13:17 IST
Djokovic survives scare to beat Busta, to face Tsitsipas in semi-final
Oct 08, 2020 13:17 IST
Maharashtra: MD worth Rs 20 crore seized; 5 arrested from Chakan
Oct 08, 2020 13:15 IST
Hurricane Delta lashes Mexico, heads towards United States
Oct 08, 2020 13:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.