Mahakumb approaching, Uttarakhand has 3-pronged strategy to contain Covid-19

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat directed the authorities to take strict action against those refusing to undergo a test despite showing symptoms of Covid-19 in the state. The directions came during a review of Covid-19 situation with all the 13 district magistrates (DM) and health officials on Saturday amid a surge in the number of Covid cases in the last few days.

“We need to increase the testing rate in the state to curb the spread. In that process, if any symptomatic person refuses to undergo test, then strict action should be taken against him/her,” said Rawat.

Directing the authorities to put in more efforts to bring down the death rate, he said, “There should be a proper analysis of every Covid-19 death (to see) if the patient was also suffering from another disease or (if) there was a delay in shifting (patient) to a hospital. There should be no delay in referring an infected person to a higher centre,” the CM said.

He also asked the health officials and DMs to emphasize on conducting RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 detection.

“If any person showing symptoms of the virus tested negative in Rapid Antigen test then he should compulsorily undergo RT-PCR test. Also, the test results should be given in 24 hours in urban areas and within 48 hours in rural areas,” said Rawat.

The CM especially asked the DMs of Pithoragarh, Dehradun and Rudraprayag districts to focus more on bringing down the infection in their respective districts.

He also asked the police to first fine those not wearing masks and then provide them with a mask. “Strict action will be taken if any police officer challans any person for not wearing a mask and doesn’t provide him one.”

Rawat also asked for spreading awareness for compliance to required precautions. “It is important because the next few months are going to be challenging considering the winters, Mahakumbh and tourism activities,” he said.

Health secretary Amit Negi said that 80% of the total Covid-19 tests in the state are RT-PCR.

“Also, 99.89% of the high risk contacts of Covid-19 people have been tested in the state. We are also taking test samples of people at popular tourist spots to curb the spread there,” said Negi.

He also directed the DMs to ensure that the “non-Covid health centres are also operational.”

The chief secretary, Om Prakash, directed all the DMs to ensure enough manpower for the vaccination process and hold regular meetings of the district and block level task forces created for the purpose.

“Data of all the co-morbid patients, aged people, pregnant women and frontline covid-19 warriors should be maintained for the possible vaccination process,” he said.