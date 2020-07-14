Man accused of raping minor, fleeing police custody, found dead in Uttarakhand forest

Sections
Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:23 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Kumar was accused of raping a minor girl of his village and was an under-trial inmate in the Nainital jail. Police was searching for him since his escape. (File photo)

A 21-year-old man, accused of raping a minor girl, was found hanging in a jungle about a week after escaping from police custody on Monday morning in Tallital area of Nainital district.

The man, identified as Bhavesh Kumar, had escaped from a police vehicle while he was being taken to jail from a local court on July 7. He had escaped from the vehicle when it slowed at a turn on the hilly road.

Kumar was accused of raping a minor girl of his village and was an under-trial inmate in the Nainital jail. Police was searching for him since his escape.

Vijay Mehta, station house officer, Tallital police station said, police got the information about Kumar’s body in jungle on Monday.



“Soon a team of local police after efforts of several hours in going down inside the jungle in a gorge of about 1 km deep, reached the spot where he was found hanging from a tree. The body was in a decomposed state which suggested that he hanged self a few days ago,” said Mehta.

The police officer said Kumar was wearing the same clothes on the day of his escape and was having the ‘handcuffs on his one hand.’

“As the spot is very deep near the road, efforts are on to bring the body up after which it would be sent for post-mortem examination. Once its report comes, the cause of death would be ascertained. A probe in on in the case,” said Mehta.

