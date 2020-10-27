Most of Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 deaths took place in last 2 months, over 50% in Dehradun

Most of Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 deaths took place in the last two months and Dehradun district accounted for over 50 percent of them.

The first Covid-19 case in the state was detected in mid-March while the first death was reported in the seventh week of the epidemic (between April 26-May 2). State’s death toll reached the 1,000 mark in the 33rd week of the pandemic (in the week beginning October 25).

Most of the deaths have been reported since the first week of September. In the first week of August, the state had reported 117 Covid-19 deaths.

Out of 1,001 deaths, 266 were due to Covid-19 while others died due to comorbidities. Dehradun district has reported a maximum of 573 deaths so far, over half of the total deaths, followed by 142 deaths in Nainital district and 121 deaths in Haridwar district. Dehradun district has reported the maximum number of Covid-19 positive cases so far (16,861) followed by Haridwar (10,884), US Nagar (9,394) and Nainital (7,142).

On Monday evening, Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 death toll crossed the 1,000-mark. With the death of eight more patients, the death toll in the state has reached 1001.

Anoop Nautiyal, from NGO Social Development for Communities Foundation, who has been analysing the Covid-19 data in the state, said Covid-19 deaths started increasing in the first week of August when 34 people died in a week.

“Then it kept on increasing and in the 31st week of the epidemic, beginning October 11, we had 101 Covid deaths in a week. Even as the cases and deaths have come down at the national level, here in Uttarakhand, we still have a case fatality (CFR) rate higher than the national level. While the CFR is 1.65 here, at the national level it is 1.5,” he said

According to Abhishek Tripathi, chief operating officer for Covid-19 in Uttarakhand, a significant number of deaths were reported in the last two months or so with the spike in cases. “In the last two weeks or so, the cases are coming down compared to the spike earlier. I hope with this, the CFR will also come down in the coming days”, he said.

The positivity rate in the state now stands at 6.32 percent. Uttarakhand has tested over 9.9 lakh samples so far of which results of over 16,900 are awaited. The state has 48 containment zones across five districts, maximum (26) in Dehradun district.