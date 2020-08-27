Sections
Home / Dehradun / Nanda Devi festival begins sans devotees due to Covid; rituals live on social media

Nanda Devi festival begins sans devotees due to Covid; rituals live on social media

The Nanda Devi festival usually attracts over a lakh people every year.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 16:26 IST

By Neeraj Santoshi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Naina Devi decorated with lights at night-time during the festivities. (HT Photo- Rajeev Kala)

This year the devotees were not able to attend the famous three-day long Nanda Devi festival that started here in Kumaon on Wednesday due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Instead, for the first time, the organisers made arrangements for live-streaming of rituals on social media to overcome the restriction placed on the presence of more than five people inside the temple for the conduct of rituals at a time.

The three-day Nanda Devi festival and accompanying fair is also called the Nanda Devi Mahotsav, which generally attracts over a lakh of devotees and is dedicated to Goddess Nanda Devi (Nanda means the joy-giving Goddess), the patron goddess of the residents of Uttarakhand Himalaya, where the Nanda Devi peak is located in Kumaon’s Chamoli district. Nanda Devi is a two-peaked massif, with its eastern summit known as Sunanda Devi.

Normally a large number of devotees come to Naina Devi temple to seek blessings from Nanda Devi and her sister Sunanda, whose idols are enshrined in the temple premises in a banana trunk on day one and then taken in a religious procession in a ‘dola’ (palanquin ) on the third day (this year on Friday). Naina Devi is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths, where goddess Sati’s eyes are believed to have fallen after she burnt herself alive in a Yagna.

Vinod Kumar, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Nanital, said this year due to the epidemic the district administration decided with the Ram Sewak Sabha and Naina Devi Temple Trust to not allow devotees to offer prayers in person before the idol of Nanda Devi.



“This year we are not allowing anybody, except for temple and festival managers in limited numbers, to go physically before the idol to have darshans and offer prayers. We have appealed to people to offer their prayers from their homes and have darshan through live streaming,” he said.

Jagdish Chandra Bawari, general secretary Ram Sewak Sabha that organises the festival in Nainital said the festival held in honour of the Nanda Devi and her sister Sunanda is one of the most important festivals in the lives of the people in the hill state.

Also Read: NEET, JEE Mains 2020: Uttarakhand govt ready for exams, says it has held board exams for more students

“This is for the first time since 1902, when the festival was started, that devotees won’t be able to offer their prayers in person before the idol. But for the first time, we are live streaming all the rituals and the worshipping of the Goddess through Facebook,” he said.

Mukesh Joshi, executive member of Ram Sewak Sabha said there will be no procession of people accompanying the idols before their immersion in the Nanital lake waters on the third day (Friday).

“Also, this year, there won’t be any fair, which normally attracts over a lakh people from across Uttarakhand and other states,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Take a look into Vidya Balan’s house in the suburbs of Mumbai
Aug 27, 2020 16:54 IST
COVID-19 drives robotic surgery for patients
Aug 27, 2020 16:49 IST
GST severely hit due to Covid-19 pandemic, says Centre
Aug 27, 2020 16:54 IST
Rhea says she saw Sushant’s body for few seconds: ‘I touched his feat’
Aug 27, 2020 16:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.