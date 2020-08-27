Nanda Devi festival begins sans devotees due to Covid; rituals live on social media

This year the devotees were not able to attend the famous three-day long Nanda Devi festival that started here in Kumaon on Wednesday due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Instead, for the first time, the organisers made arrangements for live-streaming of rituals on social media to overcome the restriction placed on the presence of more than five people inside the temple for the conduct of rituals at a time.

The three-day Nanda Devi festival and accompanying fair is also called the Nanda Devi Mahotsav, which generally attracts over a lakh of devotees and is dedicated to Goddess Nanda Devi (Nanda means the joy-giving Goddess), the patron goddess of the residents of Uttarakhand Himalaya, where the Nanda Devi peak is located in Kumaon’s Chamoli district. Nanda Devi is a two-peaked massif, with its eastern summit known as Sunanda Devi.

Normally a large number of devotees come to Naina Devi temple to seek blessings from Nanda Devi and her sister Sunanda, whose idols are enshrined in the temple premises in a banana trunk on day one and then taken in a religious procession in a ‘dola’ (palanquin ) on the third day (this year on Friday). Naina Devi is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths, where goddess Sati’s eyes are believed to have fallen after she burnt herself alive in a Yagna.

Vinod Kumar, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Nanital, said this year due to the epidemic the district administration decided with the Ram Sewak Sabha and Naina Devi Temple Trust to not allow devotees to offer prayers in person before the idol of Nanda Devi.

“This year we are not allowing anybody, except for temple and festival managers in limited numbers, to go physically before the idol to have darshans and offer prayers. We have appealed to people to offer their prayers from their homes and have darshan through live streaming,” he said.

Jagdish Chandra Bawari, general secretary Ram Sewak Sabha that organises the festival in Nainital said the festival held in honour of the Nanda Devi and her sister Sunanda is one of the most important festivals in the lives of the people in the hill state.

“This is for the first time since 1902, when the festival was started, that devotees won’t be able to offer their prayers in person before the idol. But for the first time, we are live streaming all the rituals and the worshipping of the Goddess through Facebook,” he said.

Mukesh Joshi, executive member of Ram Sewak Sabha said there will be no procession of people accompanying the idols before their immersion in the Nanital lake waters on the third day (Friday).

“Also, this year, there won’t be any fair, which normally attracts over a lakh people from across Uttarakhand and other states,” he said.