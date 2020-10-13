Only 7.8% of industrial units in Uttarakhand paid workers during Covid-19 lockdown

Only 271 units, around 7.8 percent, of the total 3,432 industrial units in Uttarakhand paid salaries to their workers during the Covid-19 lockdown period, revealed state labour department data.

The data has come out in contrast to the Centre’s direction that no industrial unit would deduct or hold salary of any of its workers during the lockdown, rather pay them in full.

According to the data, of the total 3432 industrial units in Uttarakhand with 6.81 lakh workers, only 271 units paid salaries to their 43,612 workers. Of the total, 3,161 units didn’t pay salaries to 6.37 lakh workers.

The data also revealed that in Haridwar district, which hosts the maximum number of industrial units - 1,436 with 3.28 lakh workers - only 101 units paid salaries to 20,760 workers.

US Nagar, which has the second-highest number of industrial units - 1,186 with 2.37 lakh workers - only 77 paid salaries to their 13,536 workers.

Also read: ‘Media trial causing great damage to judiciary’ - Attorney General KK Venugopal

In Dehradun district, which has 550 units with 77,875 workers, only 65 of the total industrial units paid salaries to 574 workers. Similarly, Nainital district, which has 139 industrial units with 19,977 workers, salaries were paid only to 150 workers in just two industrial units.

Labour commissioner of the state, Dipti Singh said, “It was compiled by receiving information from the industrial units which paid salaries to their workers.”

“Those units which didn’t share the data with us were deemed not to have paid the salaries,” said Singh.

The trade unions of the state have reacted sharply to the data, terming it “high handedness of the industrial units.”

Lekhraj, state general secretary, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) said, “The condemnable act of not paying the salaries to the workers amid lockdown is absolutely against PM Modi’s directions to all the industries on paying full salary to the workers during the lockdown.”

“These figures prove that only a few industrial units paid heed to the PM while others left the workers on their own in this difficult situation. We will soon hold large scale protests against the industries,” he said.

On taking action against industries who didn’t pay the salaries, Singh said, “We could only take any action if any worker complained about not been paid. So far we haven’t received any such complaint.”