Orange alert issued for Uttarakhand, heavy to very rainfall predicted for next 3 days

The MeT department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with intense spells to occur at some places in six of 13 districts in Uttarakhand over the next three days. (HT File / Photo used for representational purpose only)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday afternoon issued an orange alert for the next three days for Uttarakhand, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state.

The Met department said that intense spells of rainfall are likely to occur at some places in six of the state’s 13 districts.

An orange alert indicates rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 20 cm and it means that authorities should be prepared for any rain-related incidents or disasters.

From Friday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Pithoragarh, Bageshwr, Nainital, Champawat, Dehradun, Pauri and Chamoli districts of the state. Lightning is also likely to occur.

As a result of rainfall, a total of 110 roads in the state, including national and state highways, were blocked due to landslides and falling of debris from mountains as of 4 pm, according to officials from the state emergency operations centre.

However, all the roads leading to the Char Dham shrines were open. Only National Highway 58 was blocked near Totaghati in Tehri Garhwal district, informed the officials.