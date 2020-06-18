Sections
Home / Dehradun / Out on mission, 4 contract-killers from Punjab held in U’khand

Out on mission, 4 contract-killers from Punjab held in U’khand

The sharp-shooters were allegedly hired by a history-sheeter, Kuldeep Singh Kedi, to kill a prominent trader, police said

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 00:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Four sharp-shooters from Punjab were among seven people arrested on Tuesday by the Uttarakhand Police in Bajpur area of US Nagar district, police said on Wednesday. The sharp-shooters were allegedly hired by a history-sheeter, Kuldeep Singh Kedi, to kill a prominent trader, police said.

The accused were presented before a local court which sent them to judicial custody.

Bajpur circle officer Deepshikha Agrawal said, “The incident came to light after the four sharp-shooters from Punjab, identified as Harpal Singh, Princepal Singh, Sukhraj Singh, all from Gurdaspur, and Yuddhavir Singh of Amritsar, were nabbed from a hotel in Bajpur after receiving inputs that some suspicious men are staying in a hotel since June 10.”

“When questioned, they said that they had come to visit Nainital but failed to show any e-pass for entering the state. Meanwhile, a prominent trader of the town Kulvinder Singh Kinda came to know about the development and lodged a police complaint, claiming that the four were hired by Kedi to kill him,” said Agrawal, adding “When we interrogated them strictly, they spilled the beans and confessed to the plan to kill Kinda.” The police also seized five country-made pistols and 15 cartridges.



The police officer said the suspects confessed that they were hired by Kedi to kill Kinda and were waiting for the right moment to strike.

“All four have a criminal background in Punjab including cases of murder and attempt to murder. During the interrogation, they also named three more accused identified as Harshdeep Singh, Harcharan Singh and Jagjit Singh, all residents of US Nagar district. They were also then nabbed by police who also confessed to their role in the conspiracy. The three were Kedi’s men and were coordinating with the four sharp-shooters on his behalf,” said Agrawal, adding the four were given an advance payment of ₹50,000 but refused to reveal the total amount of contract.

She said the main accused and mastermind behind the murder plan, Kedi, was on the run.

“He is a history-sheeter and had jumped parole in 2017. Since then he is on the run. He would be nabbed soon,” said Agrawal.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China steps up cyberattacks: Intel
Jun 18, 2020 00:40 IST
‘Test a must,’ says Kerala CM on certificates for W Asia returnees
Jun 18, 2020 00:37 IST
Plea to transfer PM-CARES fund to NDRF: SC notice to Centre
Jun 18, 2020 00:37 IST
CBI registers fraud case against BJP’s Mumbai gen secy, others
Jun 18, 2020 00:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.