Over 200 rescued from rain-affected areas in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district

Over 200 people affected by heavy rainfall in Bangapani, Munsiyari and Dharchula areas of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district were rescued till Sunday afternoon, said...

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 19:49 IST

By HT Correspondent |Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times Dehradun

The Uttarakhand government has deployed a helicopter to evacuate people affected by heavy rains and drop food packets in Pithoragarh district. (HT Photo)

Over 200 people affected by heavy rainfall in Bangapani, Munsiyari and Dharchula areas of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district were rescued till Sunday afternoon, said officials.

Girija Shankar Joshi, district information officer, Pithoragarh, said that different teams from Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are working to conduct rescue operations.

“We have so far rescued over 200 people from the affected areas including 25 people who were airlifted. Continuous rescue work is underway in these areas with the help of the Kumaon squad of Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF, district and revenue police. A total of 96 personnel are involved in rescue work. In most villages all connecting routes have been blocked due to falling debris and muck, so people are being rescued before any serious disaster takes place,” said Joshi.

At least 18 people have died in various rain-related incidents in the area in the last 15 days.



The state government on Saturday deployed a chopper in the district to speed up the rescue operation and evacuation of people in the remotely located villages affected by heavy rains. The chopper is also being used to drop food packets to the needy ones in villages of the area.

Meanwhile, in Vikasnagar area of Dehradun district, a makeshift bridge connecting villages was washed away on Sunday after heavy rainfall.

In Uttarkashi district, the Yamunotri and Gangotri have been getting blocked frequently in the past week due to debris falling from mountains after heavy rainfall. On Sunday, the Yamunotri highway was blocked for the third day after which work was underway to open the road. Due to this, many villages in the Barkot area of the district have also been cut off.

