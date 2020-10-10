Sections
Portals of Hemkund Sahib shut for the year, over 8,500 pilgrims visit shrine

The opening of the portals of the shrine was delayed this year amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 16:28 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Pilgrims outside Hemkund Sahib shrine ahead of it closing for this year. (HT Photo)

The portals of Sikh holy shrine Hemkund Sahib in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand was closed for this year on Saturday at 1:30 pm following all rituals and prayers.

On Saturday, a batch of about 1,350 Sikh devotees witnessed the last prayers at the shrine before its portals closed ahead of the winter season. The process of the closure of the shrine started on Saturday morning following all rituals and prayers.

The shrine, which opened on September 4 this year following relaxations under Unlock 4.0, welcomed around 8,500 pilgrims. The shrine was open for 36 days this year. Last year, more than 2.39 lakh pilgrims visited Hemkund Sahib.

Seva Singh, chief manager of Hemkund Sahib Management Trust said that this year in the 36-days that the shrine was open, the management received complete support from district administration, police and locals.

“For this, the trust expresses gratitude to all. All the devotees who visited Hemkund Sahib have also fully supported the Trust by following the guidelines of Covid-19,” said Singh.

Along with this, the portals of Hindu shrine Lokpal, the temple dedicated to Lord Ram’s brother Lakshman, was also closed for the year following all rituals.

