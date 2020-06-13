Pregnant woman dies after 4 hospitals refuse admission, govt orders probe

A magisterial probe has been ordered by the Dehradun district administration after a pregnant woman (24) died on June 11 because four hospitals in Dehradun allegedly denied her admission.

Kamlesh Sahni, the woman’s husband, alleged that a private hospital did not admit her on June 9 on the pretext that she was only seven-month pregnant.

“On June 9 morning, we visited a private hospital, where the doctors refused to admit my wife because she was seven-month pregnant and instead gave her some medicines. My wife also said we should go back home. However, shortly after we reached home, she went into a labour pain shortly and delivered twin babies,” said Sahni.

“One of the babies died soon after the delivery on June 9, while the other baby passed away a few hours before my wife expired on June 11,” he added.

Surrender Sahni, the deceased’s brother-in-law, said, “I went to see the babies at around 4 pm on June 9, when the newborns and my sister-in-law were doing well, but she was complaining of pain in one of her legs. My brother said he had administered her medicines to relieve her pain in the leg. Though she was keeping well the following day, her health condition started worsening overnight. On June 11, we went to four different hospitals, where we were denied admission without any reason.”

He added: “Finally, we managed to get in touch with a lawmaker, who told officials at Government Doon Medical College Hospital to admit her. However, we lost a precious day because of the denial of admission by the four hospitals. My sister-in-law was admitted to the hospital around 4 pm on June 11, but she died within a few hours. Her other baby, who had survived, also died a few hours before her. Perhaps, my sister-in-law would have survived had she been admitted before.”

NS Khatri, deputy medical superintendent at Government Doon Medical College Hospital, said that the woman was brought to the hospital on June 11 at around 11 am and she was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), as her condition was not stable.

However, the family members alleged that though she was brought to the hospital at around 11 am, she was denied admission, after which they went to a few more private hospitals before finally going back to Doon Medical College Hospital again at around 4 pm, when she was admitted because of the lawmaker’s call.

Dr. Khatri said that the woman passed away at around 6 pm on June 11.

The cause of death is not known. However, her family members are claiming that it could be the loss of blood, as the deceased had felt weak and during her pre-natal care one of the doctors had also told her that she was anaemic.

Dehradun district magistrate (DM) Ashish Srivastava ordered a magisterial probe into this matter on the following day.

Arvind Pandey, additional district magistrate (administration), said that a private hospital had turned away the pregnant woman on June 9, as she was not due for delivery. She was only seven-month pregnant, instead of nine months, when the delivery usually happens, he added.

“On June 11, she was taken to Coronation Hospital for treatment of a leg injury. Initially, she was referred to Gandhi Shatabdi Hospital, and later to Government Doon Medical College Hospital, as the doctors wanted her to undergo a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) test. However, she passed away before she could receive proper treatment,” said Pandey, who has been appointed as the nodal officer for the inquiry.

“The DM has urged people to volunteer information about the woman’s death within a week, while the probe is also underway,” Pandey added.