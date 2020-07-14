Sections
Home / Dehradun / Ten-year-old girl grazing goats raped by relative in Uttarakhand

Ten-year-old girl grazing goats raped by relative in Uttarakhand

A case was registered for rape under the relevant section of IPC and POCSO act based on the complaint by the minor’s family.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:24 IST

By Kalyan Das | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times Dehradun

The incident has happened after about three days of another incident involving rape and murder of a 17-year-old pregnant girl in Bageshwar. (File photo)

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a distant relative living in the same village on Sunday evening in Bageshwar district. The incident however came to light after a case was registered on Monday.

Rachita Juyal, superintendent of police (SP) Bageshwar said, “The incident happened on Sunday evening at around 5 when the girl had gone out near the hills to cut grass and graze goats.”

“During that time, the accused who is her distant relative and known to her, raped her on finding her alone. He then fled from the scene before the girl reached home crying and narrated her ordeal to her family members,” said Juyal. The girl also named the accused when she informed her family, the police official said.

The SP informed that the police received the information about the incident from a person who had called the 112 emergency number.



“Following the information, police reached the village and enquired about the incident which turned out to be true. We then asked the girl’s family members to lodge a complaint. Her uncle then lodged a complaint,” said Juyal.

A case was registered for rape under the relevant section of IPC and POCSO act based on the complaint by the minor’s family.

“Police know who the accused is and would soon arrest him who is into hiding at present,” said Juyal.

The incident has happened after about three days of another incident involving rape and murder of a 17-year-old pregnant girl in Bageshwar. The girl’s father was later arrested for murdering her while the accused of raping her is yet to be identified.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Two men snatch bike, threaten cops at gunpoint in Mohali’s Phase 10
Jul 14, 2020 00:34 IST
Trials end successfully, but PGIMER to continue taking plasma donations
Jul 14, 2020 00:32 IST
Wanted gangster, aides open fire at Ludhiana realtor
Jul 14, 2020 00:24 IST
Two nabbed in connection with the murder of a businessman
Jul 14, 2020 00:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.