Home / Dehradun / Retired female professor murdered in Dehradun, killer entered through window

Retired female professor murdered in Dehradun, killer entered through window

The professor used to live alone in her Dehradun home, says police.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 13:43 IST

By Kalyan Das | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Dehradun

The house where the female professor was murdered in Dehradun. (HT Photo)

A 66-year-old retired female professor, originally from Kolkata, was allegedly murdered by unidentified accused at her Dehradun house in the wee hours of Wednesday in Doiwala area of Uttarakhand’s capital, said police.

According to local Doiwala police, the deceased was identified as one Putup Ghosh who hailed from Kolkata and used to live alone in her house in Dehradun.

Senior sub-inspector Mahavir Singh Rawat, who was probing the incident on the spot, said, “The incident seemed to have happened at night as police were informed by a local on Wednesday at around 7 am after which it rushed to the spot to initiate an investigation.”

Rawat added, “Prima facie it was found that she was strangled to death by an unidentified person who entered from a window from the backside of the house. A probe has been started in the case.”



Meanwhile, another police officer privy to the investigation, said on the condition of anonymity: “The deceased was a highly qualified person and often used to go abroad on professional tours and lectures. She sometimes also used to visit some Dehradun based institutions for giving lectures.”

