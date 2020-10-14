Stranded American siblings wait for Centre’s nod to unite with parents in Nepal

The boys tried to enter Nepal through the Indo-Nepal border in Champawat district but were turned back by authorities for lack of proper permissions. (HT Photo)

Uttarakhand government has written to ministry of home affairs (MHA) seeking permission to send two stranded American siblings to Nepal to meet their parents after their attempts to cross over didn’t yield positive results due to lack of immigration related documents.

The siblings who study in a boarding school in Mussoorie have been stranded since the lockdown was imposed late in the month of March. During the Unlock phase, they tried to go to Kathmandu to their parents but were stopped at the Indo-Nepal border at Banbasa in Champawat district since their immigration process was not complete.

Himanshu Kafaltia, sub-divisional magistrate of Tanakpur in Champawat district said that the two children have been lodged at a state guest house till their documentation gets complete.

“We have written to the MHA seeking permission to open the border and allow them to go to Nepal. The children study in Class 12 and Class 10 in a boarding school in Mussoorie. Till we get a response from the MHA, the district administration is taking care of the children. We have also spoken to the US embassy which is in touch with the Central government,” said the sub-divisional magistrate.

Also Read: Ahead of Kumbh 2021, Upper Ganga Canal to close for repairs in Haridwar

The official added that the children booked a taxi from Mussoorie and reached Champawat.

He further said that the children’s mother is of Nepali origin and father of US origin. The parents stay in Kathmandu.

“If we do not get a response from the MHA within a week, we will send the children back to Mussoorie as the paper work could take more time,” added Kafaltia.