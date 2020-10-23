Teenager killed by leopard in Nainital, 2nd fatality in same area in 24 hours

Man-animal conflicts have risen in Uttarakhand in the recent times with several incidents of leopard attacks reported. (HT File Photo)

An 18-year-old girl was killed in a leopard attack in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district on Thursday evening when she was going to cut grass in the forest. This incident was reported within 24 hours of another leopard attack killing a 13-year-old girl in the same block of Nainital district on Wednesday, said officials.

TR Bijulal, divisional forest officer of Nainital forest division said, “The incident happened in Bajwal village of Okhalkanda block in Nainital district on Thursday evening. The girl was going to the forest to fetch fodder along with other villagers when a leopard suddenly pounced on her and dragged her into the forest.”

He said that the girl’s body was later recovered around 1 km away from her house in the forest area and sent for a post-mortem examination. Forest officials said the girl studied in class 12 in a government school in the district.

The victim’s family is being given Rs 3 lakh as ex-gratia from the state forest department after a formal documentation process.

With the onset of winter, man-leopard conflict is on the rise again in the state. With this incident, eight children have been killed in leopard attacks in the state in past one and half months.

On Wednesday, a 13-year-old girl was killed in a leopard attack in Okhalkanda block in Nainital. On Thursday, this leopard was declared a ‘man-eater’ by the state forest department and cages were installed to capture the leopard.

On October 15, an 11-year-old girl was killed by a leopard in Jaspur area in US Nagar district when she was playing with her siblings outside her house. On October 11, a 7-year-old girl was killed in a leopard attack in Tehri Garhwal district when the girl went to the washroom outside her house by herself.

On October 7, a 7-year-old girl was killed in a leopard attack outside her house in Berinag division of Pithoragarh district. On October 1, a 14-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack in Pauri Garhwal district, when he took his cattle for grazing in the forest area. On September 24, an 11-year-old girl was killed in a leopard attack in Pithoragarh district when she was working near her house and collecting fodder. On September 19, a 7-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard when she was playing near her house in Almora district.