Two dead, one missing after houses damaged in heavy rains in Uttarakhand

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 19:37 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times Pitoragarh/Dehradun

In the other incident in Pader village of Chamoli district, a 35-year-old woman died after she was buried under muck that entered her house due to heavy rains in the area on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Two persons died while another went missing after muck caused by heavy rains entered houses in separate incidents in Pithoragarh and Chamoli districts on Tuesday, said officials.

In one of the incidents, which happened in Pithoragarh district, one woman died after she got trapped under muck which entered her house in Melti village. The deceased was identified as Radha Devi.

“In another similar incident, another woman identified as Kalavati Devi is missing after she was swept away by strong rain water flow in Jarajibli village. Efforts are on by search and rescue team for finding her body,” said AK Shukla, sub-divisional magistrate monitoring the situation.

In the other incident in Pader village of Chamoli district, a 35-year-old woman died after she was buried under muck that entered her house due to heavy rains in the area on Tuesday.



Ravendra Singh, district information officer said, “The woman identified as Deveshwari Devi was killed after she got buried under muck inside her house. Her 13-year-old daughter who was with her, suffered minor injuries but was rescued.”

“Meanwhile in the other incident in nearby Bura village, several houses were damaged but there was no loss of human life. However, several cattle died in it. Authorities went to the affected village and after evaluating the damage have initiated the process of compensation to villagers,” said Singh.

With Tuesday’s incident, the death toll in Uttarakhand due to heavy rains in last about one week has increased to 14.

