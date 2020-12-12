Sections
Home / Dehradun / Two men wanted for 100 cases of snatching, theft land in Ludhiana police net

Two men wanted for 100 cases of snatching, theft land in Ludhiana police net

accused roamed the city around 5am, targeted traders going to the vegetable market or factory workers to fund their drug habit

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 22:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The accused in Ludhiana police custody on Saturday. (Gurpreet SIngh/HT)

Two men wanted for multiple cases of snatching and vehicle lifting were arrested on Saturday. The police said the accused were involved in at least 100 cases of snatching and vehicle lifting.

Two cars, five motorcycles and 37 mobile phones were recovered from their possession. The accused are Bagga Singh of Shimlapuri and Lakhbir Singh alias Lucky of Majaliya village of Samrala. As per the police, the accused were drug addicts and committed the crimes to fund their addiction. They were out on bail and had been facing trail in several cases of snatching and theft.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City-1) Deepak Pareek said the bike-borne accused were arrested near Cheema Chowk during a special checking.

The accused confessed their involvement in 100 cases of snatching. The ADCP said the accused would roam around in the city around 5am. They would target traders going to the vegetable market early in the morning and rob them of cash and mobile phones. At night, they would rob factory workers on their on way. The prolific thieves would steal daily and at times twice a day.

They had also robbed a Renault Kwid near Sherpur using a sharp-edged weapon. A case under Sections 379B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the accused at the Division 2 Police Station .

