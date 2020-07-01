Sections
Unlock 2: Uttarakhand govt taking steps to boost state’s economy, says CM Rawat

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 12:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said everything in Uttarakhand is being assessed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (HT file photo)

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Wednesday the government is taking several steps to lift the state’s economy as India entered into day one of Unlock 2.

“A lot of amenities have been provided to people in the state under Unlock 2. We have also started Chardham Yatra and allowed tourists to stay in hotels provided they have documents to produce showing they are COVID-19 negative for the last 48 hours,” the chief minister said in a statement.

Rawat said everything in Uttarakhand is being assessed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Along with socio-economic problems, mental illness is also on the rise and has to be tackled with caution, the chief minister added.

Uttarakhand has recorded nearly 3,000 infections and 41 deaths due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Out of the 2,881 cases, 609 are active cases and 2,231 people have been cured or discharged so far.



The Centre on Monday issued guidelines for the second of the three-phased unlock plan in order to lift restrictions across the country which were imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Some of the guidelines under the second phase include relaxation in night curfew timings, increase in the frequency of domestic air travel and trains. However, metro services, educational institutions, and gatherings in large numbers would remain banned.

(with inputs from ANI)

