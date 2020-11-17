UP CM Yogi Adityanath offer prayers at Badrinath shrine, meets ITBP soldiers at Indo-China border

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine in Chamoli district on Tuesday along with chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat before the shrine closes for the winter.

Adityanath was scheduled to visit Badrinath on Monday, but the two chief ministers were stranded in Kedarnath due to heavy snowfall.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister offered special prayers for around 45 minutes and conducted ved path (recitation of Vedic hymns) at the Badrinath temple.

After the visit, Adityanath laid the foundation stone of a Uttar Pradesh government tourist house near the shrine.

The guest house has been constructed in an area of around 4000 square metres and costs approximately Rs11 crore.

The tourist guest house has 40 rooms. It also has rooms for specially-abled tourists.

The Uttarakhand chief minister’s office on Tuesday afternoon said that after inaugurating the guest house, both the chief ministers went to Mana, the last village in Chamoli district near the Indo-China Border.

Adityanath and Rawat spent time with soldiers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police at Mana.

On Monday, Adityanath had visited Kedarnath shrine and offered prayers there before it closed for the winter.

On this occasion, Yogi Adityanath said, “All issues of dispute between Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been solved and in future also we will continue to work together. There was a case regarding an Alaknanda Guest House in Haridwar, which was pending in Supreme Court, that has also been resolved and it was decided that the guest house will be given to Uttarakhand government.”