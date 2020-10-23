Uttarakhand: 19-year-old man steals kin’s debit card, spends Rs 8 lakh in online shopping

A 19-year-old man in Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand allegedly stole his relative’s debit card and duped him of around Rs 8 lakh, said the police. Not only did he create an account on a social site and bought a scooty and household items worth Rs 3.50 lakh, he also bought and consumed beer worth Rs 1 lakh, said the police.

“A retired army man had complained that a large amount had been siphoned off his bank account. In cyber cell’s probe, a suspected account was spotted and later identified as that of the victim’s brother-in-law’s son,” said Bageshwar superintendent of police Manikant Mishra.

The complainant was retired army man Madan Singh Tangariya, a resident of Majiakhet. The police nabbed and questioned the young man who broke down immediately. He confessed to the crime and revealed that he had stayed in the complainant’s house for three months in 2019. He noticed that the complainant had his mobile phone and debit card lying around the house, In December last year, the accused created an account on a social site using his relative’s mobile phone and debit card. Then he began shopping online.

Mishra said, “The accused not only shopped for household items worth Rs 3.50 lakh but also transferred Rs 1 lakh to other accounts. Bank accounts of the accused and his accomplices have been frozen. He also confessed that he purchased and consumed beer worth Rs 1 lakh with the stolen money.”

Among the items he purchased are a scooty, camera, sofa, phones, refrigerator, mixer-grinder and air cooler. Police have recovered the items from his house.