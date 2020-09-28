Uttarakhand allows inter-state bus services, only 100 trips per day allowed with curbs

The Uttarakhand government on Monday issued standard operating procedure (SOP) for the running of the inter-state buses by the state transport corporation with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

The order for the same was issued by state chief secretary Om Prakash under which the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation (UTC) will be allowed to operate only 100 trips to and fro each day.

The order stated, “The UTC will be allowed to run inter-state buses only after establishing coordination with the transport corporations of other states. They will have to strictly follow the Covid-19 guidelines during the operation of bus services including mandatory wearing of masks by bus staffers and passengers along with thermal screening.”

“The bus staffers and passengers will have to register themselves on the state government portal before undertaking the journey and will have to mandatorily download Aarogya Setu application on their mobile phones before starting the journey,” the order stated.

According to the SOP, the UTC will have to ensure proper sanitisation of the buses before the start and after the end of the journey. Also, the passenger occupancy will be as per the capacity with social distancing in place and no passengers will be allowed to travel while standing.