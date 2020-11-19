Uttarakhand: Badrinath shrine closes for winter

Over 5,000 devotees were present at the shrine for the closing ceremony. (HT Photo)

The Badrinath shrine in Uttrakhand’s Chamoli district closed for the winter on Thursday following traditional rituals as chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat extended his best wishes to the devotees on the successful conduct of the Char Dham Yatra this year.

Over 5,000 devotees were present at the shrine for the closing ceremony. Earlier on Thursday, the temple opened for worship at 4.30am. After daily prayers, a special Aarti started at 12.30pm. Maa Lakshmi Pujan was held later followed by another Aarti at 1pm.

The process of closure was started by chief priests of the shrine and a special blanket made by the women of Mana village was offered to Lord Badrivishal.

Ravinath Raman, chief executive officer of Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board, said this year over 145,000 pilgrims visited Lord Badarvishal and 310,000 pilgrims came for Char Dham Yatra. “Of the total pilgrims, 134,000 pilgrims visited Kedarnath, 23,837 Gangotri, and 7,731 Yamunotri. The Board issued 350,000 e-passes for Char Dham.”

BD Singh, additional chief executive officer of the Board, said all safety norms related to the Covid-19 epidemic were followed throughout the Char Dham Yatra season.

On Monday, following special prayers amid snowfall, the Kedarnath shrine in Rudraprayag district closed for the winter in the presence of Rawat and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart, Yogi Adityanath. The Yamunotri shrine in Uttarkashi district also closed for the winter on Monday.

On Sunday, on the occasion of Annakoot-Govardhan Puja, the Gangotri shrine in Uttarkashi district was shut.