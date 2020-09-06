Uttarakhand BJP MLA booked for rape, denies charge

The woman also released a video, where she accused MLA Negi of sexual assault for the past two years and fathering a child. The lawmaker had refuted the allegations. (HT Photo)

Mahesh Negi, a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker from Uttarakhand’s Dwarahat constituency who was accused of rape, has been booked for the offence and criminal intimidation along with his wife.

The case was filed in the Nehru Colony police station of the state capital, Dehradun, on Saturday night following a sessions court’s order.

HT has a copy of the first information report (FIR).

The woman, 30, had filed a petition against Negi at the sessions court in Dehradun. She demanded a DNA test of the legislator and her daughter, who she said was born of the relationship, to prove her allegations.

Rakesh Gosain, station house officer (SHO), Nehru Colony police station, said, “A case of rape and criminal intimidation under sections 376 and 506 of the of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), respectively, has been registered against Negi and his wife Rita late at night on Saturday as per the court’s order.”

Earlier, the woman was booked for blackmail and a bid to extort Rs 5 crore from Negi on the basis of a complaint lodged by Rita. A probe is underway in the case.

The woman also released a video, where she accused MLA Negi of sexual assault for the past two years and fathering a child. The lawmaker had refuted the allegations.

The woman welcomed the court order. “I am happy with the court order because no case was registered on the basis of my complaint against Negi and his wife.”

“I have full faith in the judiciary. So far, neither the police and nor the state administration took any action against the MLA and only penalised me,” she said.

Negi has accused the woman of “misleading courts by providing fabricated facts”.

“She has been misleading courts by presenting fabricated facts to frame me and my wife. We will move court, if needed,” said Negi.

“The police are probing the matter and the truth will be unearthed soon,” he added.

The incident has sparked a political row in Uttarakhand.

Opposition Congress is attacking the BJP government and the party by accusing it of not taking any action against Negi. Negi accused the Congress of hatching a conspiracy against him in cahoots with the woman.

.