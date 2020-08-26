Sections
Uttarakhand BJP to form committee to strengthen cadre at grassroots level

Expansion of the state Cabinet was also discussed at the meeting

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 17:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

The issue was discussed at a core committee meeting of the party. (AFP)

The ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to form a working committee to strengthen the party at the grassroots level in Uttarakhand as part of its preparations for the 2022 assembly elections, functionaries aware of the matter said.

The issue was discussed at a core committee meeting of the party. BJP’s joint secretary Shiv Prakash, state unit secretary Shyam Jajoo, and Uttarakhand BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat, and chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat were among those who attended the meeting.

“At the meeting Jajoo and Prakash gave directions for forming the committee...Bhagat said that it will be done by August 31,” said a BJP office-bearer, who did not wish to be named.

Expansion of the state Cabinet was also discussed at the meeting and at least two more ministers were likely to be included in it.



“As the prerogative on this lies with Rawat, he said that he will take a decision on it after discussing the matter with Union home minister and former national president Amit Shah,” said the leader.

The leader added it was decided by the party leadership to hold core committee meetings in the state every month in which both Jajoo and Prakash will also be present. “It will be to prepare the ground for preparations for 2022 state assembly elections.”

Bhagat said both the tasks of forming the committee and Cabinet expansion will be completed soon.

“As far as the 2022 polls are concerned, we have started our preparations for it by asking our members to make people aware of the policies of both the Central and state governments on various important issues,” said Bhagat.

“We have also asked the leaders to counter the Opposition’s attacks aggressively with proper facts, figures and rationale.”

