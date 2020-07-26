Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Dehradun / Uttarakhand CM Rawat asks officials to increase Covid-19 testing

Uttarakhand CM Rawat asks officials to increase Covid-19 testing

He said that adequate stock of essential materials related to Covid-19 should be kept in view of the monsoon season, the safety of the frontline workers should be taken care of.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 07:59 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Dehradun

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat also directed Intelligence, LIU and Information Department officials to take strict action against those spreading false rumours on social media. (HT file photo)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday asked officials to rapidly increase Covid-19 testing.

He said that adequate stock of essential materials related to Covid-19 should be kept in view of the monsoon season, the safety of the frontline workers should be taken care of.

Reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state, Rawat instructed officials to ensure that work in industrial institutions is not affected and the surveillance system is strengthened to prevent the spread of infection.

He also directed Intelligence, LIU and Information Department officials to take strict action against those spreading false rumours on social media.



“Strict action should be taken against such people who are moving within the state and giving any wrong information or hiding the truth. People who are coming from high-risk areas should be tested,” the Chief Minister said.

On the complaint regarding lack of coordination of staff at Haldwani Medical College, Rawat asked Kumaon Commissioner Arvind Singh Hyanki to take the responsibility himself.

The Chief Minister said that strict action should be taken against officials who are negligent towards work.

He said that effective control of Covid-19 and necessary resources and better facilities should be provided in Covid-19 Care Centres.

Meanwhile, Garhwal Commissioner Ravinath Raman said that regular monitoring is needed at the state border and complete information of people coming into the state for official and personal purposes should be recorded.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Amitabh Bachchan reveals he sings in isolation ward at night
Jul 26, 2020 08:24 IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray flags off 25 ambulances donated by Shiv Sena
Jul 26, 2020 08:24 IST
Protesters clash with cops amid anger over surge of federal agents in major cities
Jul 26, 2020 08:23 IST
The problem of plenty in cricket
Jul 26, 2020 08:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.