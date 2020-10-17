Uttarakhand couples elope and get married, get entry into village after police’s intervention 

Two young couples were allegedly stopped from entering their village in Roorkee area of Haridwar district because of their love marriage. The couples had to reach out to the local police which warned the villagers of strict action.

The incident took place on Wednesday but came to light on Thursday evening when the police got to know about the matter and reached the village.

Senior sub-inspector (SSI) Pradeep Kumar, Roorkee police station, said, “Both the couples hail from the same village. When they informed the police, their family members were called to the police station.”

“Parents of one of the girls said they will not stop their daughter from going anywhere as she had already registered her marriage in court. Similarly, the parents of the other girl also said that they won’t stop her from going with her husband,” said Kumar.

Both the couples then went to their home in the village.

One of the villagers, privy to the matter and on the condition of anonymity, said, “Both the couples hail from the same village and had eloped before their marriage.”

“One of them registered their marriage in court while the other couple didn’t. However, all four of them are adults. After tying the knot, they were living in rented accommodations in Roorkee town for the last few months. On Wednesday evening, they returned to the village where some of the villagers and their family members stopped them,” the villager said.

“They were not ready to accept that theirs is a love marriage. It was then when one of them approached the police for help. However, nobody was harmed in the episode,” he added.

SSI Kumar, however, denied that the villagers had stopped the couple them from entering the village.

“Both the girls are adults and legally nobody can stop them from marrying as per their wish. When we called their parents to the police station, they didn’t raise any objection after which the couples went back. No violence was reported in the whole episode,” he said.