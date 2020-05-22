Uttarakhand Covid-19 tally rises to 153 with seven positive cases

So far, 66 migrants returning to the state mostly from Mumbai, Delhi and Gurugram have tested positive. (AP)

With Covid-19 cases rising in Uttarakhand with the return of migrants, seven new cases were detected in Uttarakhand on Friday, taking the tally of total cases to 153 in the state. All seven who have tested positive are men.

Out of the seven new cases, three were reported from Dehradun, two from Haridwar and two from US Nagar district. Of three in Dehradun, one had returned from Delhi while another from Mumbai. The third patient is a Thalassemia patient. In US Nagar, one had returned from Delhi and another from Mumbai. In Haridwar, one is a resident of Luxer area in the district, while another one had returned from Mumbai.

So far, 66 migrants returning to the state mostly from Mumbai, Delhi and Gurugram have tested positive.

The afternoon bulletin released by the state health department mentioned that five fresh cases has been detected in the state, while the evening bulletin stated that two more positive had been detected in the state, taking the tally to 153 with the recovery of 56 patients including two on Friday.

The percentage of the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients has come down to 37.09 percent and the doubling rate has come down to 8 days, according to the state health officials.

With these fresh cases, Dehradun has now 53 COVID-19 positive cases, followed by 31 in US Nagar, 28 in Nainital, 12 in Haridwar, 7 from Uttar Kashi, 6 each from Tehri Garhwal and Bageshwar, 4 each from Almora and Pauri Garhwal and one from Chamoli. Apart from this, one person had tested positive at the private testing lab.

The state health department officials said that of these 153 cases, 96 are active cases. So far the state health department has sent 18008 samples for testing including 1175 to private labs. The test results of 1966 patients are awaited.

On Thursday, Uttarakhand reported the biggest single-day jump with 24 new COVID-19 positive cases in the state. These included a 55-year-old female who is a resident of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh but had been undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh, since May 11, 20-year-old man who had recently returned from Mumbai, 45-year-old female who had a close contact of an earlier positive case, 34-year-old man from Dehradun, 19-year-old man from Nainital who had recently traveled from Hyderabad and so on.

Authorities in Uttarakhand are worried over spike in COVID-19 positive cases with the return of the migrants. According to government officials, over 2.35 lakh registrations for return to Uttarakhand had been made on the state website. Of these, the state government under its evacuation process has so far brought back over 1,29,166 people through trains and buses.