Uttarakhand crosses 8,000-mark in Covid-19 positive cases

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 22:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Of 8,008 Covid-19 positive case so far, Dehradun district has reported maximum of 1,823 cases, followed Haridwar (1,610), US Nagar (1356) and Nainital (1,289). (HT Photo)

Uttarakhand on Tuesday reported 208 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, taking the state tally to 8,008.

According to the health bulletin released by the state health department on Tuesday evening, 208 fresh cases included maximum 63 from US Nagar district, followed by Dehradun (48), Pithoragarh (32), Haridwar (23), Nainital (10), Champawat (10), Uttarkashi (8), Pauri (6) Tehri (3), Almora (3) and one each from Chamoli and Rudraprayag.

Of 8,008 Covid-19 positive case so far, Dehradun district has reported maximum of 1,823 cases, followed Haridwar (1,610), US Nagar (1356) and Nainital (1,289).

The state also reported the death of five Covid-19 positive patients. According to health bulletin released by the state health department, an 80-year-old man died at Sushila Tiwari Hospital (STH) on August 1 due to ‘bilateral pneumonitis, shock, acute febrile illness’. Another 55-year-old woman died at the same hospital on August 1 due to ‘bilateral pneumonitis, acute kidney disease, septicemia, shock.’



A 52-year-old man also passed away on August 1 at STH due to ‘bilateral pneumonitis, acute respiratory distress, type 1 respiratory failure’.

A 37-year-old female expired at HIHT Jolly Grant Dehradun on Tuesday and a 56-year-old male expired at Doon Medical College Dehradun. The cause of death is awaited in both the cases.

A total of 95 Covid-19 positive patients have died in Uttarakhand till now with 16 patients dying due to coronavirus, according to the health officials. The rest of the positive patients died due to co-morbidities and other causes, added health officials.

Many of 208 fresh cases were reported in the case of people who had travel history from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Bihar and South Africa. But in a large number of cases (58 cases), travel history was not available. The fresh cases included 123 contacts of earlier positive cases. Ten cases were detected at flu clinics and five healthcare workers from Pauri Garhwal also tested positive.

Also, 309 Covid-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state on Tuesday with a maximum of 125 from Haridwar district.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days now stands at 31.31 days, while the infection rate is 4.69%. The state has so far tested over 1.82 lakh samples of which results of over 8100 are awaited.

Uttarakhand currently has 343 containment zones in four districts including maximum 301 in Haridwar, followed by 28 in US Nagar, 10 in Dehradun, and one in Champawat.

